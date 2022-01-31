YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata Banerjee blocks Bengal Governor on Twitter

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Jan 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'blocked' governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from her Twitter account on Monday, as the tussle between the two leaders seems to have no end.

    Mamata Banerjee blocks Bengal Governor on Twitter

    "I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Everyday he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers," said Mamata Banerjee.

    The governor, who has crossed swords with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues since assuming charge in the state, recently accused the chief minister and the speaker of the assembly of transgressing constitutional norms by not providing him the information he had sought on multiple matters.

    He has had run-ins over appointments of vice chancellors of universities, calling bureaucrats to his office for explanations.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Know all about
    Mamata Banerjee

    On January 25, the governor, after paying floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the assembly premises, had described the political condition in Bengal as "horrible and frightening".

    More MAMTA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamta banerjee twitter west bengal

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X