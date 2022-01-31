Mamata Banerjee blocks Bengal Governor on Twitter

With eye on local body polls, TMC to launch new mass outreach programme on March 2

Kolkata, Jan 31: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 'blocked' governor Jagdeep Dhankhar from her Twitter account on Monday, as the tussle between the two leaders seems to have no end.

"I have been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Everyday he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening govt officials as if we're his bonded labourers," said Mamata Banerjee.

The governor, who has crossed swords with the Mamata Banerjee government over several issues since assuming charge in the state, recently accused the chief minister and the speaker of the assembly of transgressing constitutional norms by not providing him the information he had sought on multiple matters.

He has had run-ins over appointments of vice chancellors of universities, calling bureaucrats to his office for explanations.

On January 25, the governor, after paying floral tributes at the statue of B R Ambedkar on the assembly premises, had described the political condition in Bengal as "horrible and frightening".