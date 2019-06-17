Mamata agrees to meet; uncertainty hangs over live media coverage

Kolkata, June 17: Agitating junior doctors of NRS Medical College in West Bengal on Sunday agreed to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna/ Secretariat without media cameras. But they have insisted that the entire meeting should be recorded. The meeting between Mamata and doctors will take place on Monday afternoon post 1 pm.

"We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the Chief Minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors," the doctors said.

They came to the decision after a two-and-half-hour-long meeting of their governing body.

The Junior doctors have been protesting and demanding security for them since a colleague was attacked by the family members of a deceased patient.

The Chief Minister is learnt to have agreed to a meeting at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat at 3 pm. "The Chief Minister has agreed for the meeting tomorrow. We have invited two representatives from each medical college and hospital," a state government source told PTI.

Banerjee, however, is not "comfortable" with their proposal of media presence inside the meeting venue, he said.

"The meeting could either be held at the auditorium or at the chief minister's office. We have passed on this message to the junior doctors," the source said.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had asked states to consider enacting a specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence.