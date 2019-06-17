  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mamata agrees to meet; uncertainty hangs over live media coverage

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 17: Agitating junior doctors of NRS Medical College in West Bengal on Sunday agreed to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna/ Secretariat without media cameras. But they have insisted that the entire meeting should be recorded. The meeting between Mamata and doctors will take place on Monday afternoon post 1 pm.

    WB CM Mamata likely to meet doctors without media but demand meeting be recorded
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

    "We are keen to end this impasse. We are ready to hold talks with the Chief Minister at a venue of her choice, provided it is held in the open, in the presence of media persons, and not behind closed doors," the doctors said.

    Doctors continue to hold protest, all non-essential services crippled

    They came to the decision after a two-and-half-hour-long meeting of their governing body.

    The Junior doctors have been protesting and demanding security for them since a colleague was attacked by the family members of a deceased patient.

    The Chief Minister is learnt to have agreed to a meeting at an auditorium adjacent to the state secretariat at 3 pm. "The Chief Minister has agreed for the meeting tomorrow. We have invited two representatives from each medical college and hospital," a state government source told PTI.

    Banerjee, however, is not "comfortable" with their proposal of media presence inside the meeting venue, he said.

    Now junior doctors in Telangana warn of strike

    "The meeting could either be held at the auditorium or at the chief minister's office. We have passed on this message to the junior doctors," the source said.

    Earlier on Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had asked states to consider enacting a specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee doctors strike west bengal

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue