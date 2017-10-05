Malegaon blasts: “They tried to frame Yogi Adityanath through me”

I was implicated in the Malegaon blasts case at the behest of the Congress and NCP, Sudhakar Chaturvedi has claimed. Chaturvedi an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case was recently granted bail .

He further alleged that the ATS had implicated him in a fake army passport case and for possessing a pistol.

When I was arrested, the Congress-led UPA government, also comprising the NCP, was in power. We were falsely implicated to appease Muslim voters in a bid to prove the theory of saffron terror, he also alleged.

Chaturvedi has also questioned why no inquiry was ordered against an ATS official who was named by the NIA in its supplementary chargesheet for planting RDX at his residence in Deolali near Nashik.

"During my questioning, I was asked questions related to my affiliation with the RSS and its chief Mohan Bhagwat. There were specific questions about Yogi Adityanath. They tried to frame him through me," he also alleged.

OneIndia News