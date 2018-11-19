  • search

Malegaon Blast Case: SC asks Bombay HC to hear Lt Purohit’s plea on 21 Nov

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 19: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Bombay High Court to hear on November 21, Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit's plea challenging the validity of the prosecution sanction for his trial under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

    Malegaon Blast Case: SC asks Bombay HC to rule on terror charges against Col Purohit

    He said that the Army had also admitted in writing that he was attending certain meetings, which are alleged to be conspiracy meetings, in pursuance of the discharge of his duty. He said that he did this while keeping his superiors informed. As an officer in the Intelligence Corps, I have taken part in many operations and won many accolades he contended. Purohit is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, in which six people were killed and 100 others injured. Last year, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court after spending nine years in jail.

    Also Read | Branded terrorist despite being a nationalist, Lt. Col Purohit tells SC

    He is currently attached to the Colaba Military Station in Mumbai. Purohit contended that the HC had erred in ignoring the settled law that in the absence of valid sanction prior to prosecution cannot be regarded as a mere technical defect and can be raised at any stage. The entire prosecution is vitiated because of non-compliance of mandatory provision of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and (Recommendation and Sanction of Prosecution) Rules 2008.

    The record clearly shows that the provisions under Section 45 (2), which is an important safeguard against misuse of stringent Act, has been deliberately bypassed by the ATS.

    Read more about:

    supreme court bombay high court ats lt col purohit

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue