Malegaon blast case: MCOCA charges against Lt Col Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya dropped

In a major relief to Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, the NIA court dropped all Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) charges and 17, 20 and 13 of UAPA and arms act in Malegaon blast case.

The NIA court said Sadhvi Pragya, Ramesh Upadhyay Ajay Rahikar, Lt Col Purohit will be tried under section 120 B, 302, 307, 304, 326, 427 153 A of IPC, along with section 18(conspiracy) of UAPA in the case. All accused are already out on bail and will continue to be on bail, All previous bonds and sureties are to continue.

Special NIA court in its order said that Sadhvi Pragya Singh cannot be exonerated of conspiracy charges as she was aware of the motorcycle being used for the conspiracy.

Next date of hearing is on 15th January in the special NIA court in Mumbai.

Six persons were killed and nearly 100 injured when a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon town in Nashik district of Maharashtra on September 29, 2008. Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Purohit were arrested in the same year with nine others for the blast conspiracy.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Purohit are out on bail.

Oneindia