    Make way for Kashmiri Pandits: Show cause notice served on illegal occupants

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 29: At least 100 legal occupants of apartments in Kashmiri migrants neighbourhoods in Jammu have been served show cause notices. This exercise has been undertaken to evict such persons and accommodate genuine Kashmiri Pandit migrants in the government built flats.

    93 flats are occupied in violation of norms. More than 300 applications are pending with the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) for allotment of accommodation to registered Kashmiri migrants families.

    Make way for Kashmiri Pandits: Show cause notice served on illegal occupants
    File Photo

    93 flats in Kashmiri migrant colonies and camps at Muthi, Nagrota, Purkhoo and Jagti have found to be illegally occupied by persons who have not been allowed these lats.

    Explained: What happened to the Kashmir Pandits 30 years ago

    Show cause notices have been served to such illegal occupants, who have been asked to file their response citing reasons as to why their allotments should not be cancelled. These persons have to submit their responses by March 10.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
