Make the celebration more colorful with Binomo

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The awaited Holi festival is coming and will paint India with all the tones of the rainbow. Probably, you already imagine how you made delicious gujiyas that you would share with your family and friends at the festive table. But how about adding something new to the festival routine?

Add more colors to the holiday and start trading with Binomo. It is a trusted trading platform where you can get an additional income. Millions of people all over the world have already joined it and use all the advantages of modern investing. Let's have a look at what Binomo can offer you to make the celebration even brighter.

Investing for everyone

Holi is the festival where you will meet people of different ages and statuses. The same goes for Binomo: it gives everyone access to financial markets thanks to its user-friendly approach. Clear mechanics and detailed Binomo tutorials will help you understand the platform faster.

Wide range of assets

The variety of tones makes the celebration more enjoyable and interesting. It is also true for trading: you can use different financial instruments to add more value to your investment portfolio. Binomo provides users with 55+ different assets from currency pairs to equities.

Safe trading

Holi is a pretty harmless festival that is fun to participate in. However, it's better to play safe, cover your face, and use organic colors that are not hazardous to the skin. In the same fashion, you can practice on a free Binomo demo account and learn some strategies before trading for real. It will give you a better understanding of financial markets, which is very important for every investor.

To make your experience even brighter use the YOURHOLI promocode to increase your deposit by 100%. Sign in to Binomo and celebrate your favorite holiday in a new way.

Disclaimer: The financial operations may involve increased risk. Please evaluate all the financial risks and seek advice from an independent financial advisor before trading.