Make charges against journalist public says Kashmir Editors’ Guild

    Srinagar, Sep 4: The Kashmir Editors' Guild, while equating the current situation in the Valley to that of emergency sought that the charges against journalist Asif Sultan, arrested for allegedly harbouring terrorists be made public.

    While the newspapers (in the state) have routinely started getting notices to explain things that have gone into print, there are very disturbing reports about reporters being asked to disclose sources (of stories)," an official statement released by the Editors' Guild said. "(This is) something that has not happened even during the Emergency."

    "The KEG reiterates that freedom of speech can't be suspended even if the Assembly is in suspended animation," the statement said.

    Sultan, a journalist with Srinagar-based news magazine Kashmir Narrator, was arrested Friday after he was detained for a few days allegedly for "harbouring" militants.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 5:48 [IST]
