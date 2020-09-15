Major rejig effected in West Bengal IPS cadre

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Sep 15: In a major reshuffle effected in the IPS cadre, the West Bengal government on Monday made Tathagata Basu the new deputy commissioner (DC) of the New Town zone of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, a notification here said.

Basu, who was the superintendent of police, Hooghly (Rural), was replaced by DC Central Zone, Barrackpore Police, Amandeep, the notification issued by the government said.

Rashid Munir Khan was appointed as DC, South Suburban Division (Jadavpur), Kolkata Police, while Kamanasish Sen replaced him as the Baruipur SP, it said.

Santosh Nimabalkar, the SP of Coochbehar, has been shifted to Darjeeling. Mohammed Sana Akhtar replaced Nimabalkar in Cooch Behar.

Amarnath K, who was posted in Darjeeling, has now been appointed as the SP of the state Special Task Force (STF), replacing Aashish Maurya.

Maurya has been made the DC Central Zone of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, the notification added.