Major fire in Delhi kills 7

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: Seven people have died in a major fire at Gokalpuri in Delhi. The fire as brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The fire service department said that officials have recovered seven bodies from the site of the incident. As many as 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after gathering information about the incident.

Sixty huts were burnt in the fire, officials also said. Additional DCP, North East Delhi said, " at 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokalpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment.

We also contacted the fire department that responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4 am."

