Majeed Memon quits NCP citing personal reasons

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Nov 24: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Thursday quit the Sharad Pawar-led party, citing personal reasons.

"My gratitude to NCP Chief Hon'ble Sharad Pawarji for giving me honour and invaluable guidance during my 16 years with NCP. For personal reasons I cease to be a member of NCP with immediate effect. My best wishes always with Pawar Saheb and the Party," Memon announced on Twitter.

He is a criminal lawyer by profession and leader of Nationalist Congress Party.

Memon is a Member of Parliament (M.P) of Rajya Sabha. He is a noted criminal lawyer who defended Indian personalities including politicians, human rights activists and film actors. He defended high-profile Indians overseas in various extradition matters. Memon is also a human rights activist.

Memon has also represented the many suspects of 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai. He has also defended several film stars and big personalities in criminal cases.