YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Majeed Memon quits NCP citing personal reasons

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 24: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Thursday quit the Sharad Pawar-led party, citing personal reasons.

    "My gratitude to NCP Chief Hon'ble Sharad Pawarji for giving me honour and invaluable guidance during my 16 years with NCP. For personal reasons I cease to be a member of NCP with immediate effect. My best wishes always with Pawar Saheb and the Party," Memon announced on Twitter.

    Majeed Memon
    Majeed Memon. Image courtesy: ANI

    He is a criminal lawyer by profession and leader of Nationalist Congress Party.

    Memon is a Member of Parliament (M.P) of Rajya Sabha. He is a noted criminal lawyer who defended Indian personalities including politicians, human rights activists and film actors. He defended high-profile Indians overseas in various extradition matters. Memon is also a human rights activist.

    Memon has also represented the many suspects of 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai. He has also defended several film stars and big personalities in criminal cases.

    Comments

    More QUITS News  

    Read more about:

    quits ncp politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X