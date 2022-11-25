YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Maintain dignity,' Ashok Gehlot told by party colleague over 'traitor' remark

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Nov 25: Congress Steering Committee member Harish Chaudhary on Friday targeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for calling senior party colleague Sachin Pilot a "traitor," asking for dignity to be maintained.

    Chaudhary's reaction came a day after Gehlot called Pilot a "traitor" over Pilot's 2020 revolt against the state leadership.

    Ashok Gehlot
    Ashok Gehlot

    "A traitor cannot be a chief minister ... The Congress high command cannot make Sachin Pilot the chief minister... a man who doesn't have 10 MLAs," Gehlot had said in an interview aired Thursday.

    Meanwhile, Soldiers' Welfare Minister Rajendra Gudha, who has been supporting Pilot for the CM post, said that 80 per cent of the MLAs are with Pilot.

    Criticising Gehlot, Chaudhary on Friday at a press conference said: "No matter who the person is or at what post, there should be dignity in choice of words. Today across the world, Rajasthan is recognised for its words.

    "I am sorry, I don't have much experience, I am not three times CM, or three time Union minister, or three time state party chief." He further said, "I am 52 years old but haven't used a wrong word during any struggle or clash. What will the future generation learn?" "This is Rajasthan and here, we have to maintain the dignity of words," he told reporters.

    Chaudhary, who is also an MLA from Baytu assembly seat in Barmer, said that Gehlot being the "guardian" of 102 MLAs of the state should choose this words carefully.

    Gehlot, too, had earlier called himself the guardian of 102 MLAs, and someone who stood with the party during the political crisis of 2020.

    When asked if he too believes that Pilot is a traitor, Chaudhary said, "I am sorry, I don't have such a vocabulary."

    Comments

    More CONGRESS News  

    Read more about:

    congress rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X