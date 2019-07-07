  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Main accused in West Bengal lynching arrested

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, July, 07: Another person, the main accused, in connection with the alleged lynching of a 20- year-old-man in West Bengal's Malda district, has been arrested, police said.

    With the arrest of the prime accused, the number of persons arrested in the case went up to four, the police said.

    Main accused in West Bengal lynching arrested
    Representational Image

    The victim, Sanaul Sheikh, was assaulted allegedly by some locals at Baishnabnagar Bazar on June 26 after he was found stealing a bike.

    20-year-old man lynched in WB: 2 arrested

    Police had started a case following a complaint lodged by his mother.

    "Bappa Ghosh, the main accused of Baishnabnagar lynching case has been arrested at Pakur in Jharkhand," the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Malda district, Alok Rajoria, said.

    A purported video of the attack had gone viral and some of the culprits were identified on the basis of it.

    Two accused were arrested on June 30 and another one was arrested on July 3.

    Sheikh was initially taken to Bedrabad primary health centre, from where he was referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

    He was later shifted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he died on June 29.

    A joint delegation of the Left Front and the Congress led by CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty and Leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Abdul Mannan visited Baishnabnagar on Saturday and spoke to victim's family.

    "Since Lok Sabha elections results, BJP in various parts of the state and country have been involved in lynching of people over Jai Sri Ram slogans. Our constitution allows everybody to practice his or her religion. BJP is trying to snatch away that right. But we would never allow it to happen.

    We would fight till end," Mannan said.

    He also accused ruling TMC in Bengal of making space for the saffron party in the state by pursuing communal policies and poaching on elected representatives of Congress and CPI(M).

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal lynching mob lynching arrested

    Story first published: Sunday, July 7, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue