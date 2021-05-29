Mahua Moitra slams BJP at row over Mamata-Modi cyclone Yaas review meet

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 29: The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over cyclonic storm jumped into a bigger political controversy as all BJP ministers, party chief ministers slamming the West Bengal CM for making PM Modi wait and then leaving the meeting just giving him a report.

Shortly after this, the Centre invoked the All India Services Rule and directed the state government to relieve chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, asking him to report at the North Block office of the department of training and personnel in Delhi on May 31.

However, Mamata Banerjee said that she took PM Modi's permission before leaving the meeting which was attended by Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Debasree Chaudhuri, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and leader of the opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari.

Taking to Twitter, Mahua Moitra said, "So much fuss over an alleged 30 min wait? Indians waiting 7 years for ₹15 lakhs. Waiting hours at ATM queues. Waiting months for vaccines due. Thoda aap bhi wait kar lijiye kabhi kabhi..."

The Friday's episode drew a volley of attacks as Union home minister Amit Shah said Mamata's conduct was an "unfortunate low". Defence minister Rajnath Singh said Mamata's conduct was shocking and painful.

"As the Prime Minister of India is kept waiting for a meeting held to expedite assistance to the people of WB, the petulance shown by the CM of Bengal is shocking indeed. For once she could've put petty politics aside, the spirit of cooperative federalism is the need of the hour," Union minister Smriti Irani said.

Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 11:11 [IST]