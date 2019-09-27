Mahisha Dasara: Sec 144 imposed in Mysuru town hall, Chamundi Hills

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mysuru, Sep 27: The city of Mysuru has a long tradition of celebrating the Dasara festival with grandeur and pomp to mark the festival. The Dasara festival in Mysuru had in the year 2010 completed 400th anniversary.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka police has imposed Section 144 (prohibition on gathering of more than 4 people) in Mysuru, ahead of Dussehra.

This time again, the decision to celebrate Mahisha Dasara has kicked off a political controversy in Karnataka.

Mahisha Dasara was conceived by a group of intellectuals led by Kannada writer K.S. Bhagvan and revolves around the demon king Mahishasura, who is believed to have been slain by Goddess Chamundeshwari.

Some believe that Mahisha was not a demon but a protector. According to them, during bahuparak at the Palace during Dasara celebrations, the name of Mahisha also comes in for praise.

Meanwhile, following a huge demand the South Western Railway (SWR) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced special trains and buses to help lakhs of people to travel during the festive season.

At the same time, the KSRTC will operate additional buses for the Rajahamsa, Airavat and Airavat Club Class (multi-axle) services to help people visiting Mysuru during the auspicious Dasara season.