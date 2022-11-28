Mahatma Gandhi versus Rahul

Rahul is repeating what the British propagated to divide Indians, Naxalites teach their cadres to motivate them to wage a war against their own country and the Church preaches to wean away the tribals from their traditions, and convert them to Christianity.

Thanks to Rahul Gandhi frequently resorting to communist shibboleth during his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he is ending up raising highly divisive issues. As a result, the Yatra' is turning into an exercise in 'Bharat Todo' instead of 'Jodo'.

Rahul's malicious remarks against Veer Savarkar, branding him as a British agent, created a chasm between Congress and its new found ally Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena, besides upsetting millions of Indians who abhor use of cheap language against freedom fighters. Choosing the tribal-dominated Mahuva reserved constituency during the Gujarat campaign trail, Rahul hit another self-goal when he credited the late Indira Gandhi for teaching him that the Adivasis were the "first malik (owners) of this country".

Elaborating further the divisive paradigm, Rahul said "The country was taken from you. The people of BJP don't call you Adivasi. What do they call you? Vanvasi. They don't tell you that you are the first owners of Hindustan."

Rahul's statement is in total variance with facts, traditions and history. Indians, like people anywhere else, lived in cities (nagarvasis) villages (Gramvasis) and forests (vanvasis). They were one people and continue to be one. Over 99 per cent Indians have a common DNA - no one section is a 'Malik', and the rest 'outsiders'.

The context in which Rahul used the expression "the country was taken from you," has an archetypal Marxist undertone, reeking of mischief.

If the Adivasis are the "first malik" of this country, what about the rest? Where have they come from and when? The implicit message is: non tribals don't belong to this land, are outsiders, and thus usurpers. It's a crude ploy to pit innocent 'janjatti' people (as the Constitution describes them) against the rest.

Rahul is repeating what the British propagated to divide Indians to meet their imperial ends, Naxalites teach their cadres to motivate them to wage a war against their own country and the Church preaches to wean away the tribals from their traditions, and convert them to Christianity. This paradigm, completely divorced from reality, is an important part of the 'break-India gang's arsenal and is ironically being used during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

To justify and perpetuate their colonisation of India, the British popularised Aryan invasion theory. The burden of their argument was, India did not belong to anyone, it was a land, which was repeatedly invaded and colonised by successive invaders, who destroyed the preceding cultures and imposed their own traditions on the vanquished inhabitants. The Aryan invasion theory since has been convincingly proven wrong.

After successfully quashing the 1857 uprising, the wily British adopted the policy of 'divide & rule' and selected over half a dozen fault lines to work on, after extensive studies of Indian history, sociology and anthropology. The British, cleverly twisted facts, used half-truths and manufactured history to suit their narrative - which essentially had twin objectives - to fill Indians with inferiority complex by convincing them that they had no past or achievements worth the name, and to generate animosity among various sections against each other, based on real or imaginary mutual grouses .

The history of India, according to this discredited theory is, an account of a series of invasions from the western side: Aryans, Persians, Greeks, Scythians, Huns, Arabs, Turks, Portuguese, British, and so on. In short, there's nothing Indian about India, its current identity is smorgasbord of various alien cultures and influences.

Everything, known as Indian is a remnant of what the invaders had brought with them, and survived the vagaries of time. The British wanted to establish that India never had real indigenous civilisation or cohesive Indian identity, so that Indians become malleable to the idea of alien rule and accept it as a gift from divine.

Over a period of time, according to this theory, succeeding alien traditions have mushed together and produced a hybrid culture, with no definitive contours or core. It's a shapeless commodity, colourless, tasteless and odourless. In essence, it's an exercise to deny India's timeless Hindu ethos and divorce the ancient nation from its spiritual mores and civilisational roots- and annihilate the invisible life force that glues a diverse residual India together.

The Aryan invasion theory came handy to Marxists, who wanted to destroy the traditional Indian society -- based on harmonisation of diversity -- in various aspects of life. Marxists believed in class struggle and conveniently turned 'invading Aryans' into oppressors.

The so-called pre-Aryan indigenous peoples were turned into the oppressed masses whose habitats were pulverised and they were forced to either flee into forests or pushed towards south to escape persecution at the hands of barbaric Aryans. Christian and Islamic missionaries too have used the theory to denigrate Hinduism, and paint it as a cultural extension of savage aliens who decimated local traditions.

Apart from Vedas, the Valmiki Ramayana and Mahabarata are the most prominent scriptures of Hindu pantheon. What do we know of the relations between city and forest dwellers? Marxist and church paints forest dwellers as 'backward', illiterate and some sort of people who have no connect with civilisation. But in Ramayana and Mahabharata, the forests are centres of higher learning, great moral values and centres of excellence. Ashrams of Rishies are in forests and even progenies of royalty go and reside there to complete their education.

Most of the works of Indian philosophy were composed in the serene and peaceful environs of forests. Citizens did live in cities, villages and forests - and for obvious reasons the three had different levels of development - but they all belonged to one civilization.

The hallmark of the civilisation was not homogeneity in beliefs, food, dress or traditions, but complete harmony in diversity.

There was no overbearing monolith God, but numerous deities, fashioned by believers to suit their requirement and understanding of the divine. No wonder, Vanvasis, gramvasis and nagarvasis saw and experienced divinity in different forms, conducted their worship in myriad ways and evolved divergent traditions in accordance with their beliefs.

In spite of glaring difference on surface, there was a silken thread which helped India to stay as a nation. This can be best expressed in the words of Mahatma Gandhi.

Writing in Hind Swaraj (first published in 1907), Gandhi ji said, "We were one nation before they (the English) came to India. One thought inspired us. Our mode of life was the same. It was because we were one nation that they were able to establish one kingdom. Subsequently they divided us. And we Indians are one as no two Englishmen are. Only you and I and others who consider ourselves civilized and superior persons imagine that we are many nations."

So when Gandhi ji says "we Indians are one as no two Englishmen are ...", he surely includes those belonging to Anusuchit Janajati", as well.

(Mr. Balbir Punj is a Former Member of Parliament and a Columnist. He can be reached at: punjbalbir@gmail.com)

