  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: Union Cabinet recommends President's rule

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 12: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday recommended President's rule in Maharashtra where no political party has been able to form a government after the assembly polls last month.

    Sources said the Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met here this afternoon to discuss the political impasse in Maharashtra and decided to recommend to the president to impose Central rule in the state.

    Maharashtra: Union Cabinet recommends Presidents rule
    Representational Image

    After the meeting, the prime minister left for Brazil to attend the BRICS summit.

    The Shiv Sena was given just 24 hours to form the government, while the BJP got 48 hours. The Governor can't decide who has a majority. This is to be decided on the floor of the House, the Shiv Sena said in the Supreme Court.

    In Maharashtra potboiler is Congress pushing for an NCP CM?

    As the deliberations for government formation in Maharashtra reach a feverish pitch, the Congress has indicated it is keen on a chief minister from its ally NCP backed by the Shiv Sena. The move comes a day after the Sena, in an embarrassing turn of events, failed to get letters of support from the Congress and the NCP before the deadline set by the Governor who rejected its plea for three more days to do so.

    More MAHARASHSTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashstra maharashtra president rule

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue