Maharashtra: Union Cabinet recommends President's rule

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 12: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday recommended President's rule in Maharashtra where no political party has been able to form a government after the assembly polls last month.

Sources said the Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met here this afternoon to discuss the political impasse in Maharashtra and decided to recommend to the president to impose Central rule in the state.

After the meeting, the prime minister left for Brazil to attend the BRICS summit.

The Shiv Sena was given just 24 hours to form the government, while the BJP got 48 hours. The Governor can't decide who has a majority. This is to be decided on the floor of the House, the Shiv Sena said in the Supreme Court.

