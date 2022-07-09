Maharashtra: Two people washed away in floods

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 09: Two men were washed away in the rain-swollen water bodies in separate incidents that occurred in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said to Press Trust of India on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

    The first incident took place on Thursday night, when 35-year-old Pintya Pandarinath Jadhav, a resident of Padgha in the taluka, had gone for fishing near a flooded steam.

    Representational Image

    During the activity, he fell into the water and got washed away, a fire brigade official said.

    A search was carried for him, but he could not be traced, he said.

    In another incident, 19-year-old Asif Ansari, who had gone to swim in Kamvari river on Friday, got washed away. Despite efforts, he could not be found so far, another official said.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 9, 2022, 13:58 [IST]
