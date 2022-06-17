Maharashtra SSC 2022 result to be declared today; how to check your marks online?

Maharashtra SSC 2022 result out: Girls outperformed boys

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pune, Jun 17: Maharashtra Class 10 Results has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 96.94 percent. The MSBSHSE Class 10 results link is now available below. Girls outperformed boys in the annual Class 10 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the results of which were declared on Friday.

While the overall pass percentage this year is 96.94 per cent, girls yet again outshone boys with their pass percentage of 97.96 as against the boys' 96.06 per cent, an official said.

The Konkan division registered the highest pass percentage of 99.27, while Nashik division is at the bottom with 95.90 per cent, the board's chairperson Sharad Gosavi said.

The pass percentage of others divisions is: Kolhapur 98.50 per cent, Latur 97.27 per cent, Nagpur 97 per cent, Pune 96.96 per cent, Mumbai 96.94 per cent, Amravati 96.81 per cent and Aurangabad 96.33 per cent.

A total of 15,84,790 students had registered for the exam, of whom 15,68,977 appeared for it, while 15,21,033 of them cleared the exam that was held in March-April this year.

Gosavi said the results of 24 different subjects were 100 per cent.

In the regular students' category, 6,50,779 students got first class with distinction, while 5,70,027 and 2,58,027 others received first class and second class respectively. Of the total 22,921 schools, 12,210 posted 100 per cent results.

This year, students appearing for the SSC exam were given 30 minutes extra to complete the papers and for their convenience, their own schools were allowed as the exam centres

Last year (2020-21), the exams had been cancelled due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the results were prepared based on the marks obtained in Class 9 exam and as per internal assessments of Class 10. The pass percentage for 2020-21 was 99.95 per cent.

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 13:57 [IST]