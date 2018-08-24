  • search

Maharashtra SSC 10th supplementary result 2018 date

    Mumbai, Aug 24: The Maharashtra SSC 10th supplementary result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Meanwhile the Maharashtra 12th Supplementary Result 2018 will be declared by 1 pm on August 24, today.

    For all those who took the supplementary exams, the wait has been a long one. The results are expected by the end of the month. Officials say all attempts are being made to declare the results by the end of August. The result could be expected anytime next week, sources also said.

    As many as 16, 28, 613 students had appeared for the SSC Examination conducted by Maharashtra Board in March 2018. The supplementary examinations for the students who failed to clear a few subjects in March were then conducted in the month of July.

    Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE conducted Maharashtra SSC Supplementary exam 2018 from July 17 to August 2, 2018. Once declared the results would be available on mahresult.nic.in.

    How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th supplementary result 2018:

    • Log on to mahresult.nic.in
    • Click on the relevant link
    • Enter roll number and other details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, August 24, 2018, 7:16 [IST]
