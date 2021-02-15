Maharashtra reports over 4,000 new Covid cases: 40 die, 1,355 recuperate

Coronavirus cases: India records 12,143 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths in the last 24 hours

Mumbai, Feb 15: Maharashtra recorded 4,092 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 20,64,278, while 40 deaths pushed the count to 51,529, the health department said.

A total of 1,355 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the recovery count in the state grew to 19,75,603, it said.

There are 35,965 active cases in the state at present. Currently, 1,74,243 patients are in-home quarantine and 1,747 others in institutional quarantine, the department said in a statement.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.7 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.5 per cent, it added. With 48,782 tests conducted on Sunday, the overall test count of the state went up to 1,53,21,608.

Mumbai city reported 645 cases on Sunday and four deaths. With this, the case count in the country's financial capital mounted to 3,14,076, including 11,419 deaths.

In the Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, the number of positive cases rose by 1,141 to 7,04,561, while 13 deaths took the fatality count to 19,685.

Nashik city reported 122 new cases, Pune city 353, Pimpri Chinchwad 138.

Aurangabad city and Hingoli did not report any new cases. Aurangabad division did not report any death due to the infection.

In the Kolhapur division, only one death was reported in Ratnagiri.

Except for four deaths in Beed, no fatality was reported anywhere else in Latur division.

Amravati city registered 430 new cases, Yavatmal 105, Nagpur city 437.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total case count 20,64,278, death count 51,529, recoveries 19,75,603, active cases 35,965, tests conducted on Sunday 48,782, total test count 1,53,21,608.