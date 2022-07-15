Monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi by June 30

Heavy rains lash parts of south Gujarat; more in store for next 3 days

Flash Floods in Amarnath may not be a cloudburst: IMD

Maha rains: Major rivers flow above danger mark; Red alert in Palghar

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, July 15: As the major rivers in Maharashtra's Palghar are flowing above the danger mark, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the district.

The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. "IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar. The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. 35,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Modak Sagar into Vaitarna River yesterday," news agency ANI quoted Kiran Mahajan, Palghar Resident Deputy Collector, as saying.

After the Modak Sagar lake reservoir started overflowing yesterday, now Tansa Lake also started overflowing out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, during this monsoon season, said BMC.

The lake has a total of 38 gates, out of which nine gates have been opened till 9.50 pm, the BMC said.

Two lakes are now overflowing at full capacity. Due to continuous heavy rains in the catchment area, over the past few days, the water level of the reservoirs has increased rapidly, said a government official.

Mumbai rains: Traffic hit, several low-lying areas in city flooded

Meanwhile, two were killed in a landslide incident on Wednesday in the Vasal area while another two were rescued.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his grief over the incident and took note of the situation. "The relatives of the deceased will be provided Rs 4 lakh each from Palghar District Collector's Natural Disaster Fund and Rs 2 lakh each from Vasai Virar Corporation.

Besides, he instructed the concerned administration to pay Rs 50,000 each to the injured for treatment," tweeted Eknath Shinde.

According to IMD, fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.