    Maharashtra polls 2019: Confident of win, BJP orders 5,000 laddoos

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 24: Confident of sweet victory in the just-concluded Maharashtra elections, the state BJP placed a mammoth order for 5,000 laddoos and numerous garlands on Wednesday, a day before counting of votes.

    Confident of win, BJP orders 5,000 laddoos
    According to PTI the BJP party has also erected a huge screen on the premises of its Mumbai headquarters, so supporters can watch the events leading up to their desired conclusion unfold minute by scintillating minute.

    The reason for their jubilation is understandable, given that the exit polls have predicted a thumping victory for the state's BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

    BJP workers have been asked to reach the party headquarters in south Mumbai after 10 am, when the initial poll trends are expected to emerge. The celebrations could begin by afternoon, depending on the outcome of the counting. "We know that we are returning to power. We are only curious about the numbers," PTI quoted a party leader as saying.

    Maharashtra, which had gone to the polls on October 21, witnessed a voter turnout of 61.13%.

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand to offer prayers to Lord Shiva earlier on Wednesday. "Took darshan and blessings at Kedarnath temple this morning. Har Har Mahadev!" he tweeted, sharing photographs of his visit.

    According to PTI, Devendra Fadnavis spent about an hour talking to priests at the shrine after performing the rituals.

    Maha polls: Eminents personalities Madhuri Dixit to CM Devendra Fadnavis cast their votes

    The Kedarnath shrine is located 11,755 feet above sea level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited it earlier this year too after he was done campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
