Maharashtra: Now, shops can stay open 24x7, but no to liquor bars

The state government issued a notification and amended the Maharashtra Shops and Establishment Act, which allows shops and restaurants to stay open round-the-clock - Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 - will come into effect from Wednesday.

The new rule applies to shops, restaurants (that do not serve alcohol), cinema halls, salons, hyper malls and businesses such as banks, medical establishments and tax consultancies. However, bars, pubs and liquor shops are excluded.

This new notification has been issued under Centre's Model Shops and Establishment Act, 2016, which allowed businesses to be operational 24×7. Centre had passed this law in June this year.

But keeping in mind the safety of women, the new notification allows women to work night shifts from 9.30 pm to 7 am if they so wish. The rule also enforces employee-protection clauses, which needs to be adhered to.

The state labour minister stated that the employees will mandatorily have to be given one day off every week.

