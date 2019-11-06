  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: NCP-Sena talks stuck on one key clause

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: The Sharad Pawar led NCP has set a clause to the Shiv Sena if it wants it support in Maharashtra. It wants the Sena to walk out of the NDA at the Centre.

    This would be a pre-requisite before the two parties could discuss anything further on an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra: NCP-Sena talks stuck on one key clause

    The Sena has one Cabinet Minister, Arvind Sawant at the Centre. He is charge of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. The NCP president Nawab Malik said that if the BJP and Shiv Sena cannot work out their differences, an alternative could be provided. However the Sena must declare that it is no longer associated with the BJP and NDA. This would be a pre-requisite before any talks could take place, Malik also said.

    As deadlock continues, Maharashtra may be under a short spell of President’s rule

    The BJP on the other hand would task senior BJP leader, Natin Gadkari to hold talks with the Shiv Sena.

    However, the question is will any of the parties be able to iron out their differences before November 9, the date when the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends. Sources in the BJP tell OneIndia that there could be a brief spell of President's rule in the state. As of now it does not appear as though a consensus would be reached. The source however added that there would be a BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra and the NCP would not be involved.

    On Saturday, Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had told a delegation led by Union Minister, Ramdas Athavale that he would initiate consultations if no party came forward to form the government by November 7.

    A new Chief Minister must take oath before November 10 as the term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9 2019. If no party comes forward before the term of the assembly ends then President's rule would be imposed in the state.

    According to BJP sources, in the 288 member house, the BJP led by Devendra Fadnavis has the clear support of 105 MLAs. He is likely to stake a claim to form the government in the next two days with the support of the independent MLAs.

    Maharashtra govt formation: Fadnavis rushes to Nagpur, meets RSS chief amid deadlock

    The Shiv Sena has said that it enjoys the support of 175 MLAs. Sanjay Raut said that the party would not budge on its 50:50 demand. He also hinted that support from the Congress and NCP for the Shiv Sena is also a possibility. He also said that he would be meeting with the Governor later today.

    Fadnavis on the other hand said that the impasse would end in the next two days. He is expected to meet with BJP president Amit Shah today.

    More DEVENDRA FADNAVIS News

    Read more about:

    devendra fadnavis maharashtra assembly elections 2019 ncp shiv sena

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue