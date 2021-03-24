Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde contracts COVID-19 for 2nd time

Anil Deshmukh says stepped out of home on Feb 28 as documents show Maha HM took Nagpur-Mumbai flight on Feb 15

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 24: Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, adding that his health was fine.

This is the second time the state minister for social justice is contracting COVID-19, the first being in June last year.

Maharashtra reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases and 132 deaths, the state health department said.

The daily death count was the highest since November 20 last year when 155 deaths had been reported.

The caseload in the state rose to 25,33,026 and death toll reached 53,589.

With the discharge of 13,165 patients, the total of recoveries increased to 22,47,495, while there are 2,30,641 active cases.

There are 11,77,265 people are in home quarantine while 11,887 are in institutional quarantine.