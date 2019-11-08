Maharashtra impasse: Gadkari refutes claims over meeting with Uddav Thackeray

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 08: Union minister and BJP leader​ Nitin Gadkari, who arrived in Mumbai on Friday, indicated he will not intervene to break the deadlock between his party and the Shiv Sena over sharing power in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra assembly will dissolve in few hours by midnight.

Gadkari's visit triggered speculation in political circles that he may step in to break the fortnight-long BJP-​ Sena logjam over sharing the chief minister's post, which is delaying goverment formation in the state.

When contacted by reporters, Gadkari said, "I am here to attend a public function today evening."

The BJP and the Shiv Sena will 'soon' stake claim to form government, he maintained when asked about the fortnight- long deadlock between the saffron allies over sharing power.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the October 21 Assembly polls winning 105 seats, and its ally Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats, have not staked claim to form government together or separately till now. The two parties are bickering over sharing chief ministerial post since October 24, when the poll results were declared.

The NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the election to the 288-member assembly where the majority mark is 145.