  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Demonetisation Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra impasse: Gadkari refutes claims over meeting with Uddav Thackeray

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 08: Union minister and BJP leader​ Nitin Gadkari, who arrived in Mumbai on Friday, indicated he will not intervene to break the deadlock between his party and the Shiv Sena over sharing power in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra assembly will dissolve in few hours by midnight.

    Gadkari's visit triggered speculation in political circles that he may step in to break the fortnight-long BJP-​ Sena logjam over sharing the chief minister's post, which is delaying goverment formation in the state.

    Nitin Gadkari
    Nitin Gadkari

    When contacted by reporters, Gadkari said, "I am here to attend a public function today evening."

    The BJP and the Shiv Sena will 'soon' stake claim to form government, he maintained when asked about the fortnight- long deadlock between the saffron allies over sharing power.

    Maharashtra: BJP trashes horse-trading charges amid power tussle

    The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the October 21 Assembly polls winning 105 seats, and its ally Shiv Sena, which bagged 56 seats, have not staked claim to form government together or separately till now. The two parties are bickering over sharing chief ministerial post since October 24, when the poll results were declared.

    The NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the election to the 288-member assembly where the majority mark is 145.

    More NITIN GADKARI News

    Read more about:

    nitin gadkari bjp shiv sena maharashtra

    Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 14:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue