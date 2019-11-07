  • search
Trending Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra Ranjan Gogoi Hero Dog
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra govt formation: No one dare poach Sena MLAs, says Sanjay Raut

    By Shreya
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 07: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday warned against any attempt to poach his party legislators while also categorically ruling out mediation by the RSS in government formation in Maharashtra.

    Sanjay Raut
    Sanjay Raut

    Responding to media reports on Sena MLA's poaching, Raut said, ''We are not moving our MLAs to any location. Our MLAs are intact. If anyone has guts, I challenge them to do that, there will be consequences. But some leaders from other parties have spoken about that fear with their MLAs. It has been seen that in such a situation the ruling party is involved in horse-trading and pressure tactics. But what happened in Karnataka and Goa that will not be allowed to happen. "

    ''Those who are spreading such rumours should worry about their MLAs first,'' Raut added.

    Maharashtra govt formation: Several Congress MLAs want to back Sena to keep BJP out

    The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House.

    In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

    Reports say both parties on Wednesday said back channel talks are on between the two old but often-feuding Hindutva allies and a breakthrough is expected.

    More SANJAY RAUT News

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut maharashtra

    Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue