Maharashtra government can cut taxes, reduce fuel prices: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, Mar 01: Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the MVA government in the state was misleading people on fuel price hikes as it can cut taxes and provide relief.

He said taxes imposed by the Centre on per litre of petrol come up to Rs 70, which are paid to states in various way, while the amount charged by the state is Rs 27.

"The state government can reduce the amount it charges and provide relief to the common man," the former chief minister said. Asked about Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole holding a cycle rally to protest against rising fuel prices, Fadnavis said the former may be "trying to seek credit of tax cuts on fuel as there is a buzz about possible slashing of taxes".

He also said the BJP would raise its voice against the rampant electricity disconnection drive undertaken by the MVA government as it was causing distress to people, especially farmers.

In other metro cities like Chennai fuel prices retailed at Rs 93.11 for petrol, and at Rs 86.45 for diesel. In poll-bound Kolkata, where the ruling government cut value-added tax (VAT) on fuels by Re 1 on February 20, petrol prices remained steady at Rs 91.35 per litre and diesel stood at Rs 84.35 per litre.

The price of petrol and diesel has been witnessing a rise this month as oil companies keep increasing prices. Union minister for petroleum, natural gas and steel Dharmendra Pradhan said on Sunday that he has asked his counterparts in major oil-producing nations to ramp up production so Indians can be relieved of exorbitant fuel prices.