Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: Will Uddhav prove majority
Mumbai, Nov 30: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday.
The floor test will be held in the afternoon, a Vidhan Bhawan official said.
8:51 AM, 30 Nov
As per the power-sharing formula, the Sena, NCP and Congress - the Speaker will be elected from Congress MLAs, while a deputy CM will come from the NCP camp. The CM post will remain with the Shiv Sena.
8:47 AM, 30 Nov
Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a stay to construction of metro carshed in the city's green lung Aarey Colony, where strong protests had erupted last month against cutting of trees for the work.
8:32 AM, 30 Nov
Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi to meet at Vidhan Bhavan at 9.30 am today over confidence vote and Speaker election.
8:12 AM, 30 Nov
In the House, the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, while the NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 respectively. The BJP is the single largest party with 105 seats.
8:12 AM, 30 Nov
Udhav Thackeray was given time until December 3 by the Governor of Maharashtra B S Koshyari to prove his majority. In its letter to the Governor the alliance claimed the support of 162 MLAs.
8:12 AM, 30 Nov
Udhav Thackeray who took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Friday is likely to take the floor test at 2 pm. If all goes as per plan, then the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP together have 162 MLAs on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
