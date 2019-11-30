News India live

Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE: Will Uddhav prove majority

India

Mumbai, Nov 30: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday.

The floor test will be held in the afternoon, a Vidhan Bhawan official said.

As per the power-sharing formula, the Sena, NCP and Congress - the Speaker will be elected from Congress MLAs, while a deputy CM will come from the NCP camp. The CM post will remain with the Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a stay to construction of metro carshed in the city's green lung Aarey Colony, where strong protests had erupted last month against cutting of trees for the work. Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi to meet at Vidhan Bhavan at 9.30 am today over confidence vote and Speaker election. In the House, the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, while the NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 respectively. The BJP is the single largest party with 105 seats. Udhav Thackeray was given time until December 3 by the Governor of Maharashtra B S Koshyari to prove his majority. In its letter to the Governor the alliance claimed the support of 162 MLAs. Udhav Thackeray who took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Friday is likely to take the floor test at 2 pm. If all goes as per plan, then the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP together have 162 MLAs on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP also took oath. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face a floor test in the Assembly today.

