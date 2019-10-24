Maharashtra election results 2019: Full list of winners

Mumbai, Oct 24:Even as counting continue, the people' mandate seems to go with BJP-led NDA as it has taken a comfortable lead in Maharashtra. As per the latest trends, BJP-led NDA leads in 162 seats in the 288-member Assembly, while the Congress-NCP alliance leads in 101 seats in Maharashtra. Other candidates lead in 25 seats.

Maharashtra witnessed a largely bipolar contest with BJP and Shiv Sena fighting together against the Congress and NCP combine. The 288 assembly constituencies of Maharashtra went to polls on October 21 and the votes will be counted today.

The key candidates to watch out for in the Maharashtra Assembly election are Devendra Fadnavis (Nagpur South West), Aditya Thackeray (Worli), Ajit Pawar (Baramati), Prithviraj Chavan (Karad South), and Ashok Chavan (Bhokar).

The winning candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly election will be announced today. The names of all the winners will be available here once declared when the counting of the votes is over.

