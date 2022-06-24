Explained: Can Madhya Pradesh Speaker disqualify all the MLAs who resigned from Kamal Nath's govt?

Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to seek suspension of Shinde faction may not stand test of law

Maharashtra crisis: Sena demands disqualification of 4 more rebel MLAs

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 24: As rebellion intensifies, the Shiv Sena faction headed by CM Uddhav Thackeray has written to the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, seeking disqualification of a total of 16 MLAs from the rebel Eknath Shinde camp.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs, including minister Eknath Shinde, from the Maharashtra Assembly. Now, the party has sought the disqualification of 4 more MLAs. As of now, the letter given to the Deputy Speaker demands action against 16 rebel MLAs.

The rebel leaders are camping in Guwahati and are led by Shinde, who has demanded that the Shiv Sena should quit the ruling alliance formed with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA, Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of 50 MLAs. Shinde and the rest of the MLAs who moved from Mumbai to Surat at first are currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.

Only 13 MLAs were said to be present at the meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde however hit back asking who they are trying to scare. We understand your made up law too.

According to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, the whip is applicable only for Assembly proceedings and not for our meetings. There are various Supreme Court orders in this regard. You cannot scare us by asking for action against the MLAs. We are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena has 55 MLAS, NCP (53), Congress (44), Bahujan Vikas Agahdi (three), Samajwadi Party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti Party two each. MNS, CPI-M, PWP, Swabhimani Paksha, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Jansurajya Shakti Party and Krantikari Shetkari Paksha have one MLA each. There are 13 independent MLAs. The opposition BJP has 106 MLAs.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 12:39 [IST]