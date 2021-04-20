Maharashtra Class 10 Board Exam cancelled amid COVID-19 surge

For not checking RT-PCR report of Maharashtra passengers, 4 airlines likely to face action

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 20: Maharashtra has cancelled the Class 10 board exams amid COVID-19. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced that the state has decided to cancel the Class 10 board exams as the health and safety of students and teachers is their top priority.

"Given the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10. Health and safety of students and teachers is our topmost priority", the Maharshtra school education minister said.