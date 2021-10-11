Maharashtra bandh: 8 BEST buses vandalised, shops shut in Mumbai

Mumbai schools reopening: Classes to begin for students from this date

Mumbai, Oct 11: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has called for Maharashtra bandh today to protest over the killings of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Maharashtra bandh: Top developments

In Mumbai, vegetable, fruits and other hawkers are off roads since morning and the pavements at markets are deserted in most parts of the city.

Most restaurants will keep their premises closed till 4pm to support the bandh call by MVA government.

APMC market closed in Pune in support of bandh call given by Maha Vikas Aghadi over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

As per the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), eight of its buses were vandalised in different areas of Mumbai between midnight and 8 am today.

Several trade associations in Pune have backed the Maharashtra bandh.

The local trains, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were operating normally, but running packed as road commuters shifted to suburban rail services.

"Our services are running as per schedule," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, told PTI.

Most of the black-yellow cabs and auto-rickshaws were off roads in the metropolis, as per transport union leaders.

"The black-yellow taxis are operating, but their number is very less. The taxi operations outside the city airport are unaffected," said A L Quadros, general secretary of the Mumbai Taximens' Union.

The Metro rail services were also operating normally in the city.

Officials of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said their buses from Mumbai to other places were plying as per schedule and no untoward incident was reported anywhere.

"Regional offices across the state have been informed to operate bus services in consultation with the district administration concerned and police after taking stock of the local situation," an MSRTC official said.

There was heavy police deployment across the state capital in the wake of the bandh.

Police personnel, including women, were on patrolling duty in every area of the city and no untoward incident was reported till now, a police official said.

Activists of the ruling allies, carrying placards and banners, took out morchas in Thane city, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Vasai towns and raised slogans to protest the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Eight people, including four farmers, died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles.

On Saturday night, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested by the police in Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with the October 3 violence.

Story first published: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:04 [IST]