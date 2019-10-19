Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Oct 19: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's aide Gurmeet Singh, popularly known as Shera, joined Shiv Sena on Friday in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena President, Aditya Thackeray at their residence Matoshree in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena formally announced the new entry on its official Twitter handle.

The Shiv Sena has been projecting Aaditya Thackeray as the chief ministerial face if the party bags the highest number of seats in the next month's Assembly polls.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the Shiv Sena won 63 out of the total 288 seats, second only to BJP's 122, with both parties then contesting separately.

The Congress and NCP had then promised support and wanted the Shiv Sena to stake claim for the chief minister's post.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24.