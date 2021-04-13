YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra: 93 persons test COVID-19 positive after village feast

    By
    |

    Buldhana, April 13: As many as 93 villagers in Maharashtra's Buldhana district have tested coronavirus positive, many of them after attending a village feast, sources said on Tuesday.

    covid

    The local authorities have declared the Pota village having a population of over 700 persons a containment zone. A local official said 15 villagers tested positive at a screening camp earlier this month and 78 tested positive in the second camp a few days later.

    The official declined to comment on reports that most of those infected had attended a village feast held in Pota after the death of a local coronavirus patient at Khamgaon in the district recently.

    Follow admission protocol while admitting COVID patients: Delhi government to health facilitiesFollow admission protocol while admitting COVID patients: Delhi government to health facilities

    A villager said many had attended the feast. The village has been declared a containment zone and testing of more people is underway there, the official said.

    Symptomatic patients have been shifted to a covid care facility while asymptomatic patients have been advised home isolation, the official said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic maharashtra

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 19:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 13, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X