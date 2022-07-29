Maharashtra: 9 of 10 test negative for monkeypox

Papulosquamous disorder patient sent to govt hospital in Hyderabad to rule out monkeypox

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, July 29: Nine out of ten samples of suspected monkeypox infection sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have tested negative for the viral disease, a senior health official said on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

The result of one patient was yet to be available, said Dr Pradeep Awate, surveillance officer for epidemic-prone diseases in Maharashtra.

So far, no monkeypox cases have been found in the state.

These ten samples had been sent to the NIV last month, Dr Awate said.

The state health department is not disclosing the details and locations of suspected patients so that they do not face harassment, he said.

The Maharashtra government recently directed doctors and health department officials to keep a watch on the patients who have returned from the countries where monkeypox cases have been reported.

Story first published: Friday, July 29, 2022, 10:25 [IST]