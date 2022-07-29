YouTube
    Maharashtra: 9 of 10 test negative for monkeypox

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, July 29: Nine out of ten samples of suspected monkeypox infection sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) have tested negative for the viral disease, a senior health official said on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

    The result of one patient was yet to be available, said Dr Pradeep Awate, surveillance officer for epidemic-prone diseases in Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra: 9 of 10 test negative for monkeypox
    Representational Image

    So far, no monkeypox cases have been found in the state.

    These ten samples had been sent to the NIV last month, Dr Awate said.

    Monkeypox cases surpass 19K worldwide as WHO urges reducing sexual partnersMonkeypox cases surpass 19K worldwide as WHO urges reducing sexual partners

    The state health department is not disclosing the details and locations of suspected patients so that they do not face harassment, he said.

    The Maharashtra government recently directed doctors and health department officials to keep a watch on the patients who have returned from the countries where monkeypox cases have been reported.

    Story first published: Friday, July 29, 2022, 10:25 [IST]
    X