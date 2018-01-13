Maharashtra: Boat with 40 school children on board capsizes in sea, 4 dead

At least 4 dead, 32 rescued out of the 40 students who were on board boat that capsized 2 nautical miles from the seashore in Dahanu, Maharashtra.

Boat capsizes in Maharashtra. Photo credit: ANI
Coast guard PRO on rescue operations for boat capsize in Dahanu, while speaking to news agency ANI, said, "Coast Guard has diverted ships which were at sea and ships are also sailing from Mumbai. Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been launched."

Local authorities are currently carrying out search and rescue operations.

Dahanu is a coastal town and a municipal council in Palghar district of Maharashtra state in Konkan division. It is located 110 km from Mumbai city.

In a similar incident on January 1, three children went missing while six others swam to safety when a country boat capsized in the Ganga in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

