    Maharashtra 2022 summer vacations for schools anounced

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Apr 12: The Maharashtra government on Monday issued a circular, announcing summer vacation for students of Classes I to IX and XI from May 2 to June 12.

    According to the circular issued by the state's school education department, the next academic session in the state will begin on June 13 except in Vidarbha, where the educational institutes will reopen on June 27 owing to high day temperatures in the region during the period.

    The results of Classes I to Class IX and XI examinations will be declared on April 30 or during the vacation period, it said.

    (PTI)

    Read more about:

    maharashtra vacation schools

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 10:02 [IST]
