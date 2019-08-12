  • search
    Maha floods: Sena MLA blames 'bureaucratic lethargy' responsible

    By PTI
    Mumbai, Aug 12: Shiv Sena MLA Ulhas Patil on Monday blamed the "bureaucratic lethargy" for floods in Kolhapur and Sangli districts following heavy rains in western Maharashtra. Patil, who represents Shirol Assembly seat in Kolhapur, said he urged the district administration last month-end to take steps like releasing water from dams in view of the prediction of heavy rainfall in the area.

    An aerial view of flood-affected areas in Maharashtra.PTI Photo

    "I wrote a letter to Kolhapur collector on July 31, pointing out that Koyna dam was 80 per cent filled. There was a forecast of extremely heavy rain in the first week of August and I requested the collector to take steps like releasing some water from dams in advance," he said. "But nothing happened, only because of the bureaucratic lethargy. Today we are witnessing loss of lives and property," Patil said.

    Heavy rains likely in coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Odisha in next 24 hours

    The MLA said in his letter he also urged the collector to take steps for increasing the discharge of water from Almatti dam on the Krishna river in neighbouring Karnataka. "Despite my request, no preventive action was initiated and the entire region was affected by floods last week," he rued.

    Notably, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday refused to comment on any controversy over floods, saying his focus was on providing all support to those affected by the rain fury.

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
