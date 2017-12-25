PM Modi praise UP CM Yogi Adityanath for coming to Noida and breaking superstition, Watch | Oneindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth for breaking the 'Noida Jinx'.

Addressing the gathering at the launch of Modi inaugurated the Noida-Kalkaji Metro line PM Modi said that earlier, the chief ministers of UP used to think that their visit in the city will lead to their loss in the elections.

The satellite town of Noida is not jinxed, he said, criticising the belief that Uttar Pradesh chief ministers have lost their seat whenever they visited the urban hub close to Delhi.

"If anybody thinks not going to a place will prolong their CM tenure and visiting a place will curtail it, such a person does not deserve to be a Chief Minister."

Taking a jibe on this superstition, he said people judge Yogi Adityanath from the way he dresses, but he has shown that being modern is the way you think and not the way you dress.

Adityanath visited Noida twice in three days, rubbishing a widely believed myth in UP's political and bureaucratic circles that a chief minister visiting Noida would face problems retaining his or her post.

Modi said when he was the CM of Gujarat, he was told about a few places where no chief ministers go "because they were inauspicious".

"I was clear...I would go to all those places in my first year itself. Driven by blind faith and superstition, leaders never went to places for decades. How unfortunate is that," he said.

Earlier, Modi threw open the 12.6-km Kalkaji-Botanical Garden Magenta Line of the metro track the connects south Delhi with Noida.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)