Madras University Result 2018: UG re-totalling results declared

Chennai, Sep 3: The Madras University Result 2018, UG re-totalling results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam for the Undergraduate courses was Helen April 2018.

Students who have applied for the re-totalling of the degree examination results will need their registration number to check their respective results. Madras University has released the regular result for degree examination for UG, PG and Professional courses in last week. The UG, PG and professional result for the April exam is also available on the official website. Students who appeared in the degree examination will need their registration number to check their respective results. The degree exams were conducted in April 2018.

Madras University Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) April 2018 exams had begun on April 10 alongside, Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations.

Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations and BCom (Honours) degree examinations had begun on April 11. The results are available on unom.ac.in.

How to check Madras University UG exam result 2018:

Go to unom.ac.in

Click on announcements link

In next page click on results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout