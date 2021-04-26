YouTube
    coronavirus madras high court

    Madras HC holds Election Commission responsible for 2nd Covid wave

    New Delhi, Apr 26: The Madras High Court on Monday pulled up the Election Commission of India for allowing political rallies to be conducted amid the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

    The Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy was hearing a petition raising concerns over whether adequate facilities are in place to ensure Covid-19 protocol during vote counting at the Karur constituency, where about 77 candidates are contesting the elections.

    "Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably." Justice Sanjib Banerjee said

    When the election commission's counsel said that measures have been taken to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Chief Justice said, "Were you on another planet when political rallies were being held?".

    "Public health is of paramount importance and it is distressing that constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard. It is only when a citizen survives that he'll be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees," Chief Justice Banerjee told the Election Commission.

    Tamil Nadu is one of the states that went to the polls on April 6 this year. The High Court also warned that it will stop counting on May 2, which is when the results are to be declared for elections in five states and one Union Territory if the Election Commission does not put in place a proper plan to ensure Covid-19 norms are followed.

    Story first published: Monday, April 26, 2021, 13:56 [IST]
    X