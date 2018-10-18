Madhya Pradesh: Two coaches of Rajdhani Express derails, passengers safe

Bhopal, Oct 18: Two coaches of Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express were derailed on Thursday after a Truck rammed into a manned level crossing between Godhra and Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.

Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Media and Corporate Communication Director, Railway Ministry, told IANS here that the incident took place at around 6.44 a.m. when the truck broke the gates of a manned level crossing and hit the B7 and B8 coach of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Trivandrum Rajdhani Express.

The Truck was also damaged during the incident. It is learnt that the driver who was said to be critical later succumbed to his injuries. No injuries have been reported so far to any passenger travelling in train.

#UPDATE: The truck driver died after he rammed into a manned level crossing between Godhra & Ratlam and hit Trivandrum Rajdhani train at 6:44 am today. Two coaches were derailed. No injuries reported to any passenger. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/mWWcgnW3Gy — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

The crossing was closed for road traffic at the time of incident.

Western railway said,''All the passengers of affected coaches have been shifted to the other coaches & 12431 Rajdhani Express has been moved ahead from the accident site leaving the affected coaches. Restoration work is on to start the lines at the site as soon as possible.''