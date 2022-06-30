Madhya Pradesh: Five-year-old boy rescued safely from 30-feet deep borewell

YouTube
    Bhopal/Chhatarpur, Jun 30: A five-year-old boy who had fallen into an open borewell was rescued safely after eight hours in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Wednesday, officials said.

    Dipendra Yadav, son of Akhilesh Yadav, a farmer, was brought out of the borewell around 10 pm and rushed to a hospital for a medical check-up, the state's additional chief secretary (ACS) home Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

    5-year-old Deepender Yadav who was safely rescued from a borewell in Chhattarpur is doing fine.
    5-year-old Deepender Yadav who was safely rescued from a borewell in Chhattarpur. Image courtesy: ANI

    The boy slipped and fell into an open borewell in his father's farm at Narayanpura Patharpur village, located near the district headquarters, around 2 pm.

    After digging a parallel pit up to a depth of 28 feet, the rescuers got access to the borewell shaft through a tunnel, Rajora said.

    The boy was stuck at a depth of 30 feet.

    Heavy rains hampered the rescue operation but rescuers had covered the borewell's opening to prevent the entry of rainwater, an official said.

    The district administration had also lowered a camera and oxygen pipe in the shaft and the child's movements were seen in the footage, Chattarpur collector Sandeep JR said.

    An Army team comprising two officers, two junior commissioned officers and 23 jawans, besides National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) teams helped in the rescue operation, Rajora said.

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed the chief secretary, his principal secretary and the collector of Chhatarpur to make all necessary arrangements to rescue the child, an official said.

    PTI

