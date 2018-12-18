Madhya Pradesh: Congress to file FIR in multi-crore e-tendering scam

  • search
    Bhopal, Dec 18:  Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to file FIR in an alleged Rs. 8,000 crore e-tendering scam. The Congress party had raised the issue of alleged scam during the recently concluded assembly elections.

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. File photo
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. File photo

    Congress had alleged that there was  "Rs. 8,000 crore scam" in allotment of e-tendering contracts under BJP's watch in Madhya Pradesh. The party had announced that it would probe the "irregularities" if voted to power. 

    Also read: This is how Rahul Gandhi reacted when asked about farm loans waiver

    Congress suspected that estimate of the scam could go up to "Rs. 50,000 crore" after investigation. The party claimed it has documents pertaining to the alleged irregularities.

    Congress leader Surjewala had alleged that the incumbent BJP government had hired a private company to develop E-tendering software, which he said was "tampered with" to lower the value of the online bids quoted by select private companies so as to bring it on par with the lowest bids.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 17:49 [IST]
