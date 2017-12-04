Madhya Pradesh assembly passes bill awarding 'death for rapists'

Madhya Pradesh assembly unanimously approved a bill awarding 'hanged till death' sentence for convicts of rape and gang-rape cases involving girls below 12 years of age.

The MP government on November 26 had cleared a proposal for a law on awarding the death sentence to those guilty of raping girls aged 12 or below in the state in the winter session of the state's Legislature. It has brought rape of females below the age of 12 years under the death penalty. This law mandates that those convicted of the crime will be hanged until death.

The MP government had recently been under criticism over recent incidents of rape in the state. A 19-year-old was recently allegedly raped when she was returning home from her UPSC coaching. After public outrage, a few police officers were suspended and transferred for the delay in filing the FIR.

The state has topped sexual offences list in the country over the last decade.

OneIndia News