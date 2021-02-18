Maal-e-Ganimat: 11 JMB operatives charged for dacoity intended to raise terror funds

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 11 terrorists of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh for dacoities committed by them in the year 2018.

Najir Sheikh, Arif Hussain, Kador Kazi, Asif Iqbal were among the 11 to the charged by the NIA.

The NIA said that in the month of February 2018, four cases were registered for the dacoities committed by the members of the JMB. They had hatched a conspiracy to raise funds for terror activities under the pretext of Maal-e-Ganimat. The JMB terrorists committed dacoities in four place in Bengaluru.

Hizbul Mujahideen narco-terror case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 2 more accused

During investigation, all these accused persons were taken in police custody and were thoroughly interrogated. The main accused Jahidul Islam alias Kausar disclosed and pointed out all the hideouts where he along with his associates/JMB members had taken shelter and identified shops from where they had procured instruments for using the same in dacoities and also the houses where dacoities were committed from February to April, 2019.

Investigation also revealed that Jahidul Islam , a Bangladeshi national, who is the main conspirator and leader of JMB, a proscribed terrorist organization, was involved in promoting the activities of JMB in India.He is one of the prime accused in serial blasts in Bangladesh carried out by JMB in 2005.

The investigation established the broad network forged by JMB terrorists in India for committing terrorist and subversive activities by procuring arms and explosives, recruiting youth and conducting training camps, the NIA said.

It may be recalled that back in 2014, the Students Islamic Movement of India had launched a Maal-e-Ganimat wing, which was aimed at raising funds. This wing only focused on the finances and after the module was busted, the investigators learnt that the group was involved in robberies and extortion.

The SIMI wing was involved in robberies in Karimnagar and Madhya Pradesh. Officials tell OneIndia that the wing started by the SIMI was replicated by the JMB as well. A dedicated set of operatives are assigned to the wing and their job is to raise funds by committing acts of robberies and dacoities, the officer also said.