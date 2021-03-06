LV Prasad hospital provides excellent, equitable eye care systems to all those in need

Many LASIK patients have new eye problems after surgery: study

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, Mar 06: Global healthcare delivery systems are facing ever-increasing challenges on multiple fronts. The Madhapur centre of LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) operated by Hyderabad Eye Institute (HEI) is providing quality eye care and treatment of eye disorders to all sections of society.

34 years ago, since its very first hospital in Hyderabad in 1987, LVPEI has set forth its core values the "Three E's", namely, Equity, Efficiency and Excellence.

Equity translates as treating all patients (paying for services or not, rich or poor) with the same high quality, no compromise care.

Efficiency translates into using the best available tools and technology, translating results of research into clinical practice, and evolving or changing policy as needed.

Excellence is an ever ascending goal that LVPEI attempts to achieve across all hospitals located in various campuses in four states of Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

LV Prasad Eye Institute also offers comprehensive patient care, sight enhancement and rehabilitation services.

To work toward creating eye health systems that bring eye - care within access of the most marginalized populations, LV Prasad Eye Institute have Vision Centre which is a primary eye care centre in remote villages.

50% patients from economically weaker sections are treated in the non paying categories across all locations at LVPEI.

Over the years, thousands of people have restored sight because of the generosity of dedicated and thoughtful individuals, corporate and PSU's who have made sight restoration part of their legacies as a greater opportunity for giving.

50% patients from cataract to cancer are served in non paying categories across 4 Tertiary, 20 secondary, 200 plus vision centres across Odisha, Telegana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Listed below are initiatives taken by LV Prasad Eye Institute for COVID-19:

Being a Not For Profit We continued to provide 50% of our services free of cost to the underprivileged and stand committed to serving those in need with utmost dedication

Emergency care including surgical care

Teleconsultation to help patients seek follow-up care by staying at home

Low cost, easy to manufacture OS Visors (Protective Face-Gear) & Ventilator

Rehabilitation care to people with vision impairment and blindness

Eye screening for newborns in city hospitals

2900 member/ employees, have been serving without job loss and pay cut