Lucknow University B.Ed exam 2017 datesheet published

The Lucknow University B.Ed exam 2017 datesheet has been published. The same is available on the official website.

Lucknow University B.Ed First Semester Date Sheet

December 23: Philosophical and Sociological Perspective of Education

December 26: Psychological Perspective of Education

December 28: Understanding of Discipline

December 30: Optional Paper (Value and Peace Education/ Inclusive Education)

Lucknow University B.Ed Third Semester Date Sheet

December 27: School Management and Hygiene

December 29: Measurement and Evaluation

The date sheet for various exams is also available on the website. Students who are appearing for the exam can check out the same at lkouniv.ac.in.

Steps to download:

Go to lkouniv.ac.in

Click on the relevant link

Enter the necessary details

After submitting the same, the date sheet will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout

OneIndia News