Lucknow University B.Ed exam 2017 datesheet published

The Lucknow University B.Ed exam 2017 datesheet has been published. The same is available on the official website.
Lucknow University B.Ed First Semester Date Sheet
- December 23: Philosophical and Sociological Perspective of Education
- December 26: Psychological Perspective of Education
- December 28: Understanding of Discipline
- December 30: Optional Paper (Value and Peace Education/ Inclusive Education)
Lucknow University B.Ed Third Semester Date Sheet
- December 27: School Management and Hygiene
- December 29: Measurement and Evaluation
The date sheet for various exams is also available on the website. Students who are appearing for the exam can check out the same at lkouniv.ac.in.
Steps to download:
- Go to lkouniv.ac.in
- Click on the relevant link
- Enter the necessary details
- After submitting the same, the date sheet will be displayed on the screen
- Take a printout
